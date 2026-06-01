MASON, Mich — Mason's new social district launches today, allowing residents and visitors to carry drinks from participating businesses throughout a designated area of downtown.

WATCH BELOW: Grab a drink and explore: Downtown Mason's long-awaited social district is officially open

Grab a drink and explore: Downtown Mason's long-awaited social district is officially open

The social district is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It stretches from the Ingham County Courthouse lawn to Park Street.

The Vault Deli, Bestsellers, and Bad Brewing are the participating locations.

Dusty Salyer, manager of Bad Brewing, said the district has been a long time coming.

"Mason has been asking for a social district for a very long time."

Salyer said the opening brings new energy to the area.

"It's going to be really exciting; it's just another reason for people to come to downtown Mason."

The district opens just in time for the Chamber's Thursday Night Live Summer Concert Series.

"You'll be able to come down, grab a drink, and go down and listen to music. What's better than that."

Salyer said the district will also benefit neighboring businesses.

"Have your drink, then discard it and go into Kean's and shop. It's better for business, all the way around I think."

City Manager Deb Stuart said there are clear rules for how drinks can be carried within the district.

"It's got to be out in the public area, so you can only go into the business in which you purchased it. Each business will have their own cup, that has their logo and recognition of the social district, so it'll be very clear where you can and can't go."

Stuart said the district could expand in the future, but officials want to see how the current boundaries perform first.

"There would be potential for that. We'd have to amend the district so at this time we're going to stay central and see how it goes."

Salyer said the concept fits the spirit of downtown Mason.

"I think it's going to be nice for people to just grab a drink and go. Not everybody wants to come sit and hang; they want to hang out downtown. It's so nice down there."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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