MASON, Mich. — Get ready to rock and roll! Golf carts and UTVs are now legal on some Mason streets

City residents or operators that wish to hit the roads in these vehicles must be properly registered with the city of Mason.

Registration requires an inspection, proof of insurance, review of city ordinances and then you may obtain a registration decal. Registration costs $40, fines for non-eligible vehicles range from $50 to $200 per offense. Operation of golf carts and utility task vehicles within city limits must be on roads with a max speed limit of 25 miles per hour. However, not all streets within in the speed limit range are applicable.

Some streets in Mason that are now eligible are: E. Maple Street, E. Oak Street, W. Elm Street and E. Cherry Street.

For more information on registration and eligible streets, click here

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook