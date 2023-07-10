Get some new ink in downtown Mason this weekend

MASON, Mich. — Local artists and print makers are taking over Jefferson Street in downtown Mason Saturday, July 15, for Mason Ink.

TomCo’s Asphalt rollers will create large prints on paper and cloth right in front of your eyes. Artists from around the Mitten will be there to showcase their talents, and a printmaking workshop will be hosted by local print maker Lara DeLind.

Prints can be purchased at Bestsellers in downtown Mason. If you can't attend the event but would like to support, Bestsellers will be hosting a silent auction of various prints through July 22.

All proceeds from this event is going to fund art scholarships for Mason-area students.

