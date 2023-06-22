Get on board with Leslie High School football's Cornhole Tournament

LESLIE, Mich. — It's time to grab a partner and dust off your bags because cornhole season has arrived in mid-Michigan. Leslie High School football will be hosting its first-ever cornhole tournament on Saturday, July 8.

Bags begin flying at noon in downtown Leslie. Anyone interested in playing, teams can register for $50 through scoreholio.com.

Looking to just watch the battle of the bags? Multiple raffles will be held throughout the day for anyone in attendance. Prizes include a set of custom cornhole boards or a yeti cooler. Raffle participants do not have to be present to win.

