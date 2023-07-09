Get bewitched or just prepare for ren fair season with Altered Attitude's up cycled costumes

MASON, Mich. — Altered Attitude in Mason is taking old clothes and refurbish them into something magical. Clothing artist Lou Ann Shaw began her clothing the journey in the 70s thrifting clothing with her friends. Now Shaw prepares renaissance pieces in her studio for events like Witches on the Town.

"Basically just taking one piece and creating something else with it or taking a combination of things. I cut something apart and add it to another garment or I'll incorporate some jewelry or some hardware, so that's the upcycling part of it," said Shaw.

Shaw's journey to become Mason's neighborhood whimsical witches and warlocks specialist began in the 1980s when she opened her own bridal shoppe.

"I learned a lot about millinery techniques to know how to do head pieces that are comfortable all day," said Shaw.

That skill has translated into her new art form, up cycling vintage clothing to create witch, fair, and renaissance fair costumes. Shaw learned how to up cycle renaissance clothing in Asheville, North Carolina.

"The way I create things, I don't have, everything's raggedy hems. It's not fine sewing, I don't consider myself a seamstress, I consider myself an artist. So, the Halloween-y Renaissance part just kind of fell into place and this would be a typical renaissance blouse, which are the kind of things I use and then I put them in tea and dye them to look old. And Renaissance Fair's also a lot of elves, wizards, witches it's great it's like going back in time for a day. So, it just kind of goes with what I do but, you can use my things for anything weddings, fairy garden parties that kind of thing," said Shaw.

Shaw spends much of her day scouring thrift shops and estate sales to find the perfect pieces for Renaissance Faire costumes. Some you may even see this fall.

"Recently Mason came up with the witches on the town event and I had a pop-up shop last year and oh it went crazy, just crazy! So, even since last October I've been scouring estate sales, thrift shops you name it, for unique pieces," said Shaw.

Shaw will be hosting several events this fall, October 7 Altered Attitude With Pop Up Shoppe at Bestsellers in Mason and will be vending October 21, for Witches on the Town in Mason.

