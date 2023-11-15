Future of renewable energy projects in Leslie Township is still unknown

MASON, Mich. — Leslie Township's new ordinance proposal that would limit renewable energy projects to 2% of their agricultural lands future is still unknown.

Last week, the Leslie board of trustees voted to postpone the decision of the new ordinance for 60 days. That's because a package of bills was introduced by Michigan House Democrats that would override the local municipalities and have the Michigan Public Service Commission determine permitting for renewable energy projects in the state.

We'll continue to follow this story as the process unfolds.

