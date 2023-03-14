From home buying to cardio drumming, Mason Community Education courses have got you covered

MASON, Mich. — Mason Public Schools is offering a variety of courses to the community that are available for students, adults and seniors. Programs vary from a home buying course, ukulele guides and even cardio drumming.
Price points depend on the length and quantity of courses but many average about $10 to $15 per class.
Spring 2023 courses are being offered from April-June.
For program information and to sign up, click here
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.