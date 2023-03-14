From home buying to cardio drumming, Mason Community Education courses have got you covered

Watch Now
MASON, Mich. — Mason Public Schools is offering a variety of courses to the community that are available for students, adults and seniors. Programs vary from a home buying course, ukulele guides and even cardio drumming.

Price points depend on the length and quantity of courses but many average about $10 to $15 per class.

Spring 2023 courses are being offered from April-June.

For program information and to sign up, click here

