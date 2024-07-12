Free Airplane Rides: Young Eagles Aviation Day, in hopes to inspire youth into the world of aviation

In hopes to fight the shortage of pilots, Young Eagles Chapter 55 launched a program to give kids a free flight.

Over the years, kids have decided to go into aviation as a career.

Video shows pilot Bob Clark preparing to take kids up in his airplane on Saturday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Young Eagles says there is a growing need for the next generation of pilots, and here at the Mason Jewitt Airport, kids are getting the opportunity to take their first flight into the field.

"I found this airplane in 2008, purchased it, hired an instructor, and learned how to fly," said Bob Clark.

Bob Clark is one of many pilots that will be giving kids free flights on Saturday.

"The pilots donate their time, the use of their airplane, they pay for their own fuel," said Maggie Clark.

There's a reason behind this fun event, Clark says that there has been a pilot shortage for many years.

"And it's getting worse," said Clark.

So, in hopes of inspiring local kids to go into a career in aviation, Young Eagles Chapter 55 is encouraging the next generation.

"We've had two of them go on, one's a commercial pilot and the other's an instructor," Clark said.

Chapter 55's coordinator says her favorite part is seeing kids who have never flown before fly.

"When you see the kids' faces when they get off the plane, it's just really cool," said Clark.

Clark's favorite part is taking his love for flying to the kids.

"It's just enjoyable to see them enjoy it and have a good time," Clark said.

Registration begins at 10 AM on Saturday for kids ages 8-17. If you can't make it, there will be one more on August 10th.

