Fox Fireworks in Leslie fires off Fourth of July safety tips

LESLIE, Mich. — Joe Fox is the owner of Fox Firework, and the Fourth of July has been his favorite holiday since he was a kid. Friday, he shared safety tips for consumers with neighborhood reporters Hannah McIlree and Russell Shellberg.

"One thing we try to accomplish here is making sure everybody has a safe holiday. So, I know that we had the burn bans running, we had you know the smoke from the fires in Canada happening, and with all of that culminating together, it's really nice that we did get a couple thunderstorms, so people can light these off. It seem like conditions are fine now, so everybody should be able to enjoy their holiday safely," said Fox.

Though the ground has retained moisture from the recent thunderstorms, it isn't the only thing you need to take in account. It's important to find a level area away from viewers.

"I'd say the most important thing to remember is that you want to be safe with these so make sure they're on a level surface, make sure everybody is back from where they're being ignited. Make sure that you're you know really taking some safety measures having the hose near by, having a water can near by. Just you know some basic precautions just in case something does happen," said Fox.

Fox Fireworks is veteran-owned. Fox's partner Stephanie Aust served in the military, so they made it their mission to give back to veterans for Independence Day.

"We do give military discounts 25% off even after your bundle deals whatever package deals we have. It's a stack-able discount for our veterans," Fox said.

A commonly unknown fact by Michiganders is that fireworks are taxed at 12%, 6% of which goes to the sales tax department and the other 6% to local fire municipalities.

"And so through that, we're able to support you know the fire department here and get them a little bit more funding to keep everybody safe during the holiday," said Fox.

Michigan residents may purchase fireworks from June 29 through July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

