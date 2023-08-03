FOX 47's 3 Degree Guarantee donation will feed Leslie families for the next 4 months

MASON, Mich. — The Leslie Outreach Inc. was FOX 47's 3 Degree Guarantee recipient for the month of July. And in Leslie, just three degrees will be making a big impact on the neighborhood.

Meteorologist Brad Sugden and Leslie neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree headed to the center to learn more about the ways the $1,500 donation will impact the neighborhood.

"In the summer time, we don't get as many monetary donation as we do like during the holidays. But, the food need is constant, so we're still having to supply our families with food. And so this money we're getting and any other donations we receive are greatly appreciated at this time of the year," said Leslie Outreach Inc. Director Carolyn Hook.

And the summer also means higher costs for electricity and food. Leslie Outreach Inc. purchases their food from the Greater Lansing Food Bank, who raises food costs in the summer months.

"We are having to pay more food, food prices have gone up, and so it's getting harder to fill the needs of our clients," said Hook.

And in a town with no grocery store, having a food bank is a much-needed resource.

"A lot of seniors are having to chose between paying for their medication and paying for food. We're here to help those people and any other people that need help," said Hook.

Leslie Outreach Inc. provides 30 families each month with meal kits. With this $1,500 check, they'll be able to provide families with meals for the next four months.

Leslie Outreach Inc. accepts monetary donations and are open to people in need every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

