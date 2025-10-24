First-time home buyers benefit as mortgage rates drop

MASON, Mich — Interest rates are starting to dip across local neighborhoods, and recent homeowners say these drops contributed to their decision to finally purchase.

Krista Burton just moved into her first home with her husband and cat, Venus. The journey to homeownership was a long one for the couple, which included finding something in their price range, keeping up with inventory and finding a decent interest rate.

"When we first started looking in 2024, that's when well they're still going fast, but they were going faster, and the bidding wars were even crazier," Burton said.

Burton said they were able to finance their home with an interest rate around 6%, which was lower than when they originally started looking for a house.

"We would have liked somewhere around 4 or 5, but that is just not a reality," Burton said.

"Earlier they were around 7, so it has decreased, which is good and helps the market and buyers to afford a little bit more of a house," Burton said.

Amy Kruzinga with Vision Real Estate said the market fluctuates so much that it's tough to know what it will look like in the future.

"I think what they're predicting right now is that they're going to stay where they're at for a little bit. Maybe next year they will start trickling down a little bit, hopefully," Kruzinga said.

As of Thursday, Freddie Mac data shows the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 6.19%, down from 6.27% last week.

When it comes to refinancing, Kruzinga said she doesn't think many people are doing it yet, but neighbors should make sure they have enough equity in their loan value before refinancing.

"If interest rates keep decreasing, then they probably will, but right now it is just staying steady," Kruzinga said.

Burton said she hopes to refinance in the future if interest rates continue to drop.

"Yes, refinancing is definitely in our future," Burton said.

