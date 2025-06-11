Finding Father's Day Gifts Under $20 in Downtown Mason: Local Shopping Guide

MASON, Mich — With Father's Day approaching, I went back to downtown Mason with a $20 bill to find affordable gifts after my successful Mother's Day shopping trip last month.



I started my search at Bestsellers bookstore, where I met Mason resident Alexis Gibson who was also shopping for Father's Day.

"If it's for my parents, I spend more than I should, but I think they deserve it," Gibson said.

Gibson told me she was able to find a variety of affordable things for each kind of dad at several different stores in Mason.

"There's a lot to pick from here," Gibson said.

Whether it's for the golf dad or even my dad, the funny dad, I found plenty of options. I picked up a dad jokes book for my dad at Bestsellers for $8.95 before heading over to Maple Street Mall, where I discovered gifts for the outdoorsy dad or the music dad.

"There's many unique products that are handmade here," said David Baratier, one of the many vendors inside Maple Street Mall.

Baratier told me there's plenty to choose from, all under $20.

"Most of my CDs are two bucks, my vinyl starts at two bucks, there's all kinds of stuff," Baratier said.

Staying in budget, I was able to get my dad a card for $3 as well as a picture frame I found at Maple Street for $7.

Gibson also found many affordable options during her shopping trip.

"For my stepdad, I could get him sudoku, a crossword puzzle, or an actual puzzle, and he'd be so content with that," Gibson said.

