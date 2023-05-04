Family-owned restaurant The Tipsy Nickel tip-toes into the heart of Mason

MASON, Mich. — The Tipsy Nickel is a brand new restaurant located in the heart of Mason, and a descendant of the Wooden Nickel in Dansville.

Maya Warvel has had success running the Wooden Nickel in Dansville prompting the expansion.

"We're a very owner present business, and we work well together," said Warvel.

Warvel couldn't have thought of a better location than in the building she met her husband.

"We love Darbs. I met my husband for the first time here 25 years ago, we patronized here a lot. The previous owners were really good in the transition," said Warvel.

Now, she's passing the plate to her daughter Brandy, who has taken the lead on running the Tipsy Nickel.

"I'm around it all the time, and it just felt natural to come up here and do my thing. I'm super proud of all the staff. I just can't believe we're finally open and going," said Brandy.

Her vision is to create a higher-end version, creating a new menu and expanding her family's flavor palate.

"Our steaks we've worked really hard on, and appetizers we've got spinach artichoke dip and really great brisket nachos," said Brandy.

The Tipsy Nickel has been open for 10 days but has already gathered a group of regulars.

