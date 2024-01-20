EXCLUSIVE: "It hurts" Onondaga Tavern owner speaks for the first time since the loss of his business and home

The Onondaga Tavern owner Chris Potter speaks for the first time about the loss of his business and home

Community members continue to come together over the loss of the tavern

Watch to learn more about the fire and the historical impact of the Onondaga Tavern

On New Years Eve the second oldest bar in the state of Michigan burned down. The Onondaga Tavern, better known as O.Ts, was a big part of Onondaga history. The bar stood proudly in the center of town and was built in 1898.

Community members like Rhiannon Schindewolf-DeShais are coming together to honor the tavern.

"I think that people have a stigma about a bar and they think that it's just about the alcohol and I will say I don't drink and I have found friendships, life long friendships Chris Potter being one of them" said Schindewolf-DeShais.

Chris Potter is the owner of the Onondaga Tavern. Potter tells me the Tavern was once three different buildings, that were later converted into one, which allowed him to not only run his business there, but live in the building as well. The tavern also had an upstairs apartment that was occupied by a friend.

"l was at the store yesterday and I ran into someone who said 'I can't even imagine' and 'I said no you really can't until it happens to you.' You go to bed one night with a house and all your life long belongings and your business and your job and you wake up to everything on fire and everything is lost," said Potter.

The fire is currently an ongoing investigation and Sergeant Brad Delaney with the Ingham County Sheriffs office told Fox 47 "The cause of the fire is undetermined. The Ingham County Sheriffs Office is actively investigating as it is deemed suspicious in nature," in a statement.

The mystery behind the fire and it's nature led some to speculate Potters involvement. However, SGT. Delaney told Fox 47 at this time they don't have a specific person of interest and Potter nor his tenant are considered persons of interest.

"It hurts, it really does. You know we've done so much for so many people and everyone out here knows that and to hear negative things said about you or your business that you've ran for 15 years it, it hurts to hear the negative," said Potter.

Through it all, Potter says he is focused on the communities kindness, and looking to rebuild his life.

"The support has been huge and I've kind of tried to stay off social media because it pulls at your heart strings," said Potter.

Much support has come from Schindewolf-DeShais who says when she heard the news she needed to take action. Schindewolf-DeShais created two GoFundMe's one for Potter and the other for his tenant Dallas. She also planned the candlelight vigil, where patrons gathered to share their favorite memories at O.Ts and together the community raised over three thousand dollars.

"As everything transpired and we found out that Onondaga Tavern was a loss and Chris and Dallas both lost everything it wasn't a second thought to me to help in whatever capacity that I could," said Schindewolf-DeShais.

Schindewolf-DeShais next benefit for Potter and Dallas is a silent auction that will be held at the Leslie American Legion, Saturday February 24. Anyone that wants to donate an item for the auction can contact her through email: rhiannon.deshais@gmail.com

