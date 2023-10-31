"Evil has one thing on its agenda" Uncovering the curse of Seven Gables Road

Fox 47's Dansville Neighborhood Reporter Hannah McIlree investigates the curse of Seven Gables road with paranormal consultant Gary Gierke

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We all grow up hearing urban legends from across our neighborhoods and here in Dansville, they all know the curse of Seven Gables Road. I'm here to learn more about the haunted history and the alleged curse brought on this land.

Seven gables road it's known as one of the most haunted locations in all of Michigan.

"If you go seeking the darkness that's what you're going to find," said Paranormal Consultant Gary Gierke

The urban legend says, a witch used to live in a house on the land and cursed it. Years later a family moved into the witches home, her curse possessed the father, who went crazy...murdering his family and hanging himself, on what is now known as the hanging tree....

Today, legend says if you visit the property and hear the witches scream the last to cross this gate will die in three days...

Gary Gierke, is a the co-founder of the Michigan Area Paranormal Society, a group that investigates paranormal hubs across Michigan. While investigating seven gable he found no proof of the witch or the man who allegedly murdered his family

"That's all urban legend. We have no record of it anywhere that we could chase down as far as the absolute history of it out here, there's just nothing," said Gierke

But can't explain things he's encountered on property.

"I was sitting out here at night and just listening to the night noises and plain as day in my ear somebody said hello," said Gierke.

One of many experiences Gierke says he's had, but the most common occurrence is that of shadow people.

"The headlights would not even shine through it, it's like it just absorbed all the light that hit it," said Gierke

The darkness that surround paranormal investigations, like that of seven gables road led Gierke to retire.

"Evil has one thing on it's mind and that is to kill us," said Gierke

Later Gary is coming out retirement to do an investigation of seven gables with with me and Fox 47 St. Johns neighborhood reporter Russel Shellberg.

