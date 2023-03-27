Embark on the Ingham County Animal Shelter's Ultimate Sniffari

MASON, Mich. — Community Outreach Manager Hannah Page and neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree took to downtown Mason to paw-ticipate in the Ingham County Animal Shelter's Ultimate Sniffari.

The Sniffari is an outreach program designed to get shelter dogs out of the shelter and into the community.

"We were trying to come up with ways to get dogs out of the shelter, especially our long term residents so we actually went down and spoke to local businesses down in Mason and asked if they’d be okay if volunteers just stopped by with adoptable dogs," said Page.

Boosting local business one treat at a time.

"I love it, we have a couple of regulars that will bring in- this was full [box of treats]- So usually we just give one or two because they've already had a few treats," said Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Cynthia Richey.

And showing off each dogs unique personality.

"It’s also kind of doing some marketing for the dogs because even if the people we meet don’t necessarily are interested in adopting a they may know someone," said Page.

Participating local businesses include:



Biggby Coffee of Mason

Fiedler Agency

Maple Street Mall

Modern Woodmen

Mason Area Chamber of Commerce

LFA Farmers Market

R&R Travel

Wheaton's Framing and Art Gallery



