MASON, Mich — The Ingham County 911 Center received over 600 calls about reckless driving last month, highlighting a growing concern for road safety in the area.



Neighbors in Mason are concerned for their safety.

Ingham County Sheriff reports over 600 reckless driving calls in one month.

Video shows what neighbors have observed out on the roads.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says reckless driving reports have been increasing over the past five years.

"I think there's been a spike over the last five years. 600 reckless driving calls last month, but that's pretty typical. I ran the numbers in 2024 that was just under 6,000 for the year," Wriggelsworth said.

These dangerous driving behaviors are leading to numerous accidents. In the past month alone, the sheriff's office responded to 120 crashes, including 28 on highways.

"I also think single vehicle fixed object crashes have some correlation to using your phone or a distraction like that," Wriggelsworth said.

Hear what drivers have to say about what they notice below:

'Each person in the car is a soul': Reckless driving calls surge in Ingham County

Local resident Sydni Rutledge has witnessed the problem firsthand and even called 911 about a concerning driver in Holt.

"I feel like every time I am behind someone who isn't driving well, I see oh they are on their phone," Rutledge said.

She described the incident that prompted her call to emergency services: "Driving really slow. Speed limit was 35 and they were going 20. Weaving in and out of the lane. Ultimately, I was worried for their safety which is why I called 911."

Wriggelsworth believes the situation has reached a critical point that requires immediate attention.

"Everybody says it's a problem. When everyone says it is a problem, to me, it is a crisis, and we all need to take a step back and do our part," Wriggelsworth said.

Rutledge emphasized the human impact of dangerous driving decisions.

"Each person in the car is a soul. Sometimes we get distracted by that Buick or that Ford, but that's a person with loved ones and our actions impact not only that person but all of those people connected to them," Rutledge said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to hear more from Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook