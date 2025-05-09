Downtown Mason shop offers budget-friendly Mother's Day gifts

MASON, Mich — Shoppers looking for budget-friendly Mother's Day gifts can find items starting at just $1 at Maple Street Mall in downtown Mason.



Free Mother's Day event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One neighbor expressed her gratitude for the variety of prices in Mason.

Video shows affordable gifts to pick up for Mother's Day.

The vendor-driven store features 55 different booths offering a wide range of gift options, including decorations, jewelry and clothing.

"I was really surprised; they have a range of everything from just a couple of dollars," said Banks.

Madison Banks was browsing the Maple Street Mall ahead of Mother's Day, finding affordable options that fit her budget.

"Mother's Day is on everybody's mind," said Shattuck.

Debbie Shattuck, owner of Maple Street Mall, says the store's concept allows anyone to lease a booth to sell their products, creating a diverse shopping experience.

"We have a collection of 55 different vendors, different booths," said Shattuck.

The store offers items at various price points, with some gifts starting as low as $1 for items like bookmarks.

"Gifts from a dollar to anything, but the good news is so much of our product is vintage, repurposed, so we don't have the added cost that people are experiencing these days," said Shattuck.

This approach to retail has been appreciated by shoppers like Banks, who are looking for meaningful gifts without breaking the bank.

"It was nice to be able to say I could afford some of the things I want!" said Banks.

Beyond shopping, Maple Street Mall is hosting a free Mother's Day event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where children can make bookmarks with dried flowers.

"We're going to be making little bookmarks with dried flowers that the kids get to put together themselves," said Shattuck.

"It's going to be a chance for kids to get creative for that special someone. Moms, grandmothers, aunts, you name it!" said Shattuck.

