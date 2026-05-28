MASON, Mich — The owner of a Lansing barbecue staple is bringing a new restaurant concept to downtown Mason — and this time, it's personal.

WATCH BELOW: Downtown Mason is growing: A new restaurant called 'Assembly' is heading to the city this summer

Downtown Mason is growing: A new restaurant called 'Assembly' is heading to the city this summer

Matthew Gillett, owner of Saddleback BBQ, is opening a new restaurant called Assembly in Mason, his hometown. After a decade in the Lansing restaurant scene, Gillett says Assembly will offer something different from his other operations.

"I don't know if I found the restaurant business, or if the restaurant business found me," Gillett said.

The concept centers on familiar food with a refined touch.

"We wanted to stick to a theme, and what we're saying is elevated recognizable. By that I mean mid-Michigan, Americanized food, just done at a higher level with a little more thought and creativity," Gillett said.

Gillett says he hopes Assembly will draw more people and variety to downtown Mason.

"Here, we're going to try it differently," Gillett said.

His next-door neighbor, Teresa Wren, owner of Kean's, shares that hope. She says the addition will benefit the surrounding businesses as well.

"I feel like Mason always needs more eateries," Wren said.

"People can spend time in the store if they're waiting for a table, waiting to get seated. They might want to make a day out of it, have lunch and shop in Kean's," Wren said.

With paint going on the walls and light fixtures being installed, Gillett says he expects Assembly to open within a few months.

"Really confidently can say sometime in late July, early August, is where I would expect it to land," Gillett said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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