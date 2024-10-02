Dollar Tree in Leslie has officially opened; What neighbors are feeling

Neighbors have mixed feelings about a large chain store coming to the small town.

Many neighbors expressed that they usually have to drive to Mason for most of their goods.

A Large Chain Store Made Its Way Into the Small Town of Leslie.

Justin Gibbs has seen growth in Leslie firsthand.

"Born and raised here," said Gibbs.

"Back when McDonald's first came in, I remember people were so excited, like oh, we are officially a city now because we have a McDonald's."

He says that growth has continued.

"Not so long after, Subway came in, Dollar General, and now Dollar Tree."

Now, according to one manager of the new Dollar Tree, it’s opening in an effort to grow the small town, which Gibbs says he’s thrilled about.

"I mean, as long as the city is growing, that's all that matters."

The new addition to Leslie is being met with mixed reactions. I talked to one neighbor off-camera who said he wasn’t happy that big chains like Dollar Tree are coming to their small town.

He feels the new store is taking away from local small businesses.

For others, like neighbor Skylar Edwards, she says living around the corner now has perks and saves a 20-minute trip to Mason.

"Yeah, my friends love Dollar Tree, so now we can walk here instead of driving to Mason," said Edwards.

For Gibbs, he's hoping a grocery store may come to town, which would also save the drive.

"Small town, large town, as long as there is business coming in, that's the big thing."

