Divine Nest Assisted Living feels like home for the holidays

MASON, Mich. — I’ll be home for the holidays is a phrase you’ve heard for years from friends, families and in classic Christmas tunes. Residents in long-term care facilities do not always have that option.

Divine Nest Assisted Living is doing the best they can to make their facility feel like home this holiday season.

“Instead of buying for each other in Secret Santa, we actually draw resident names, and we get gifts for the residents,” said Divine Nest Assistant Manager Kelly Gonzalez.

Not only do they get gifts for residents, they also provide holiday entertainment.

“We do have carolers and singers that love to come in,” said Gonzalez.

Resident Edith Zeitz says she loves the carolers and other Christmas activities like painting.

“I like the arts part, I’m not much of a crafter,” said Zeitz.

Zeitz also shared her adoration for Gonzalez and the facility.

“They took such good care of my husband when he was really bad,” she said.

Zeitz and her husband Jim moved to Divine Nest in May. Jim has since passed away, and though there is no replacing Jim, she has found joy in the facility.

“I like it here,” said Zeitz, “I don’t have to do all of the work.”

