Diversity in law enforcement: Women officers bring unique skills to victim interactions and investigations

MASON, Mich — FBI data shows women make up just 13% of law enforcement officers nationwide, highlighting a significant gender disparity in the profession.



According to the FBI, women make up about 13% of law enforcement officers nationwide.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez says they strive to continue to diversify the department.

Video shows what being a woman in law enforcement means to one Deputy at the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Detective Megan Jordan, who has served with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office for 10 years, is part of that minority.

"I interviewed for it, got the spot, and here I am," Jordan said.

Jordan explained that her natural curiosity about human behavior led her to detective work.

"I just love figuring out why people do things and how they did it," Jordan said.

Despite working in a male-dominated field, Jordan feels respected by her colleagues.

"They know I'm just as capable of doing the job as they are," Jordan said.

She believes female officers bring unique strengths to law enforcement, particularly when working with certain victims.

Click here to learn more about Detective Jordan:

Diversity in law enforcement matters: Women officers bring unique skills to victim interactions and investigations

"We can connect better with other women and children who may be going through a tough time. They need a woman to connect with because maybe they don't want to share with a man," Jordan said.

The gender disparity is evident in Michigan State Police statistics. According to Lt. Rene Gonzalez, the department currently employs 1,168 men and only 188 women.

"We are trying to increase our numbers. We would like to see more female officers. We find that sometimes they interact better with the public. Sometimes victims of sexual crimes and that kind of thing can relate better to a female," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez added that the department is focused on increasing diversity across all demographics.

"We would like more minorities. Hispanics, blacks, and a lot more females in the ranks. The more the better, it shows diversity all over," Gonzalez said.

For Jordan, inspiring the next generation of female officers is important.

"You can do it too, just because you're a girl doesn't mean you have to do something different," Jordan said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook