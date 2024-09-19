Delay in construction at Rayner Park; What Mason city leaders are saying and how neighbors are feeling

Neighbors share their thoughts on the current status of Rayner Park.

A Delay at Rayner Park. Back in July, local officials told me the controversial park build would be finished before Labor Day, but as you can see here at the park, construction is not finished.

Jakkie who has lived in Mason his whole life, remembers visiting Rayner Park often.

“I can remember getting out of the Harvey Center when I was in preschool and going to Rayner with my mom,” he said.

Jakkie continued visiting Rayner Park, all the way up until construction began this past July.

“When the fair got out, us and a bunch of friends went out there and we just played one last time.”

One last time while awaiting a new park he hoped to see by Labor Day, which turned out to be a longer wait.

I spoke with city officials to learn why the new structure still isn’t done.

“The weather has definitely been a big hiccup,” said Matt Johnson, the Mason Parks Forestry Foreman. He explained that contracting services have other projects underway, and rain has caused delays.

“Which eventually pushes us back as well.”

City Manager Deborah Stuart also addressed the delay, saying it has affected all projects for the company, not just Rayner Park. But she remains hopeful.

“We have some great weeks ahead of us to knock out the projects. All of the equipment is here, it just needs to be put together, and the site work needs to be completed. Then the project will be underway,” said Stuart.

For Jakkie, he says once Rayner is complete, he knows it will be great for kids in the neighborhood.

“More kid-friendly. Kids can’t get hurt on it like we used to get hurt on it.”

Johnson says they hope to finish construction at Rayner Park by the end of the year.

