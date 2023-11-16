Deer hits are on the rise! How you can keep bucks off your bumper.

MASON, Mich. — Dead deer are a common sight on the side of the road when driving through Michigan. And Michigan state police says this time of year, deer hits are on the rise. In 2022 Michigan saw the highest rates of deer vehicle collisions in a decade, and according to the Michigan State Police there was almost 60 thousand crash involving deer.

Mason Auto Body Repair is very familiar with deer season, in fact this neighborhood repair shops general manager Wes Revers says it one of the busiest times of the year.

"For us probably 70 to 80 percent of what we're having come through the door is somebody that's called and you know "I got a deer this morning on my way to work," said Revers.

According to Michigan State Police November is the month to watch out for with 10,923 collisions in 2022 and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Deer, Elk, and Moose biologist Chad Stewart expects these already climbing numbers to go up, because the number of deer hunters is going down.

"As we continue to manage for deer through traditional hunting seasons it's going to be harder and harder to keep those deer numbers in check. We can kind of expect that increases in collisions might be more common place with a growing deer herd," said Stewart.

Repairs can cost a pretty penny, on the low end they will have drivers out a couple thousand dollars. However, if the animal become lodged under the vehicle or goes through your windshield costs sky rocket and could be closer to $15,000, if uncovered by insurance.

"Check your comprehensive deductibles if you don't know what they are, every body sets their policy up differently so that's something to double check," said Revers.

Revers also recommends that drivers make sure that their policy includes rental coverage, so you don't have to rely on neighbors for rides.

Michigan State Police also released a list of things you can do to keep those bucks out of your bumper:



Stay alert, awake, aware, and sober

Drive at safe speeds.

Pay attention to where deer crossing signs are posted

Be prepared to stop if deer are near the road

Use high-beam headlights where applicable

Look for the reflection of headlights in a deer’s eyes and deer silhouettes on the shoulder of the road.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook