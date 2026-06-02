MASON, Mich — A proposal for a data center in Mason appears to be moving forward despite community opposition, following new developments this week after a city council meeting.

WATCH BELOW: Data center developer requests Mason utilities, promises $1B investment

Data center developer requests Mason utilities, promises $1B investment

Mason City Manager Deb Stuart shared next steps in data center development, including details about a request for city utilities from a property within the township.

"For a property that is within the township, that is requesting utilities from the city," Stuart said.

The company behind the proposal has not yet been identified to the public, but the utility request is for the property at 3388 W Columbia Rd.

"We can confirm that it is for a data center," Stuart said.

The news has caused opposition amongst residents — and it's not the first time. Back in November,council passed an ordinance that set up rules around what data centers can and can't do, but after strong backlash, it was repealed. That left the city without any rules for future development.

"Unfortunately, without a crystal ball, there's no way to predict," neighbor Shawn Sodman said.

Stuart says the developer has committed to complying with performance standards from the previously repealed M-3 ordinance, including addressing resident concerns about noise and water usage.

The developer is also promising big economic benefits.

"We can also confirm that they're willing to commit to a minimum investment of a billion dollars," Stuart said.

Stuart says with a large investment comes a potential $7.6 million tax revenue, lowering costs for city residents.

"It would more than double what we are currently getting, so I know our council is committed if this project were to come forward, we would pay off debts we have, make sure we're funding the capital projects, and make sure we have revenue to reduce the millage, which would be great for our residents," Stuart said.

Concern remains for neighbors like Paula Caultrider. For her, the fight is far from over.

"We're just prepared to save Mason, save the land," Caultrider said.

Stuart says discussions will continue.

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