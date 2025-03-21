Dart Bank celebrates 100 years of serving Mason community

Neighbors say Dart Bank has shaped Mason into the community it is today.

Mason City Council member Elaine Ferris says population in Mason has quadrupled since 1925.

Video shows neighbors gathering Friday to celebrate.

You can see the history of Mason just by walking down the street.

“Whether they knew it at the time or not, they successfully laid a foundation for a business to become a permanent foundation in the Mason community.”

On Friday morning, neighbors gathered at Dart Bank in Mason to celebrate the bank’s 100th anniversary.

“One thing has remained the same—our dedication to the people, businesses, and community we serve.”

Much has changed since the bank first opened in 1925, according to City Council Member Elaine Ferris.

Ferris tells me the population of Mason has quadrupled in size since Dart Bank’s opening.

“Eight thousand and fifty-two.”

She says Dart Bank has played a key role in Mason’s growth, helping shape a downtown now filled with family-owned local businesses.

“It’s investing in the community as an ongoing thing. I like to call it an ongoing work of art.”

As part of the celebration, State Rep. Julie Brixie presented the bank with a tribute.

Ferris says Dart Bank is one of the businesses that has helped shape Mason into the community it is today.

“It’s a hand-in-hand thing. Each one helps the growth of the city.”

