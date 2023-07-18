Watch Now
Cuts for Cancer will help one Mason family impacted by cancer

MASON, Mich. — Cuts for Cancer is an event happening Monday, July 31. Local hairstylists are throwing the event to raise money for a family in Mason that has been impacted by cancer.

From 5-7 p.m. at the ROC hairstylist will be giving haircuts. The money raised from those hair cuts will benefit the community-nominated family.

Cuts for Cancer will also help show case Mason small businesses. The Butcher Block Food Truck, Kona Ice will be serving up good eats and sweet treats. The event will also have face painting, live music and raffles.

