Customers at the Courthouse Pub in Mason share how to skip work for the NCAA Tournament

MASON, Mich. — Thursday was day one of the March Madness Tournament, but would you skipped work to catch you favorite games? Some Mason residents have the answer.

"In Izzo we trust," said Mason resident, Willie Burns.

Burns also shared some pointers on how you can get out of work to catch the big game.

"It's a great three step process, you gotta get your cough on point before you call your boss, *cough cough* you know what I'm saying? Get that cough going. Say you don't want to get your boss sick, we're all a little bit aware of covid these days, and next thing you know, you're at the bar with an ice cold bud in your hand," said Burns.

However there's no hookey for Courthouse Pub owner Joe Ghinelli. He'll be prepping the bar for all the madness. In fact, it's the only time his wife will let him hang anything on the pubs mirrors.

"We put the brackets up there and the customers love it," said Ghinelli. "Everybody always goes to that poster to look to see what's going on throughout the week for the tournament."

Catch Michigan State University take on the University of Southern California at noon on Friday, March 17.

