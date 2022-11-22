Curiosity got the cat! Mason residents head to Kentucky to save sister's cat

MASON, Mich. — This holiday season make sure to keep an extra eye on your pets, especially if you're traveling. Patricia Gallant and her mother learned this lesson all too well. Gallant’s sister was driving to Florida in her RV when her cat made his great escape.

“He escaped out of the RV in Georgetown, Kentucky, at Whispering Pines,” said Gallant. “Me and my mom were so upset. We decided to see if we could go down there and find him.”

Luckily curiosity didn’t kill the cat. Gallant and her mother retrieved Pumpkin from right where he was lost.

Gallant said her and her mother walked the wooded area of the campground and called out for Pumpkin. After several hours of searching and chanting, Pumpkin appeared ready for belly rubs and a warm bed.

