Cruise-In Car show held at Wilson Talent Center to celebrate long-term Automotive Technology Instructor

Neighbors and students gather in the parking lot outside of the Wilson Talent Center.

A cake, and signs were available to sign in honor of Scott Westenberg's 32 years at the school.

Students share his impact and what it was like learning from him.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Mason neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos. With the retirement of a long-time leader, Wilson Talent Center came together Wednesday for a cruise-in car show!

"This isn't really retirement like most people think of retirement. This is transition."

Scott Westenberg has spent the past 32 years impacting students...

Through his automotive teaching and through life lessons.

"In the words of one of my good friends, we really teach these kids life skills. I just use automotive technology to do it."

And now, his students are getting ready to say goodbye...

"He's definitely brought me out of my comfort zone. Before, I was so nervous about working on cars as a female and concerned about what other people would think about me. But now I feel like myself."

Neighbors and students spent the day signing a memory board, looking at cars, and reflecting on the time they'd had learning from him.

"I just want to thank him for all that he's brought to the school."

Even Westenberg's former students have driven across the country to be at the event to honor their impactful mentor.

"He was a wonderful teacher, you know all his students come back."

"The icing on the cake was I had a student come back here, in 2001, he had a 90s Firebird. He drove it here all the way from Arizona, the same car he had in high school, just to come back here for this event."

Another came back Wednesday just to help. With former students returning, Westenberg says it's the countless students that make leaving so hard.

"Don't make me cry. It's bittersweet for sure. This year's class has been amazing and it's so nice to go out on a high note. I'm going to miss it; I'm going to miss the kids."

Westenberg will cherish the memories he's had at the Wilson Talent Center and is optimistic about his next adventure. In Mason, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

