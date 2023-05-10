Crowded power lines push Mason residents to their last limb

MASON, Mich. — On Rolfe Road and Dexter Trail is a quiet neighborhood in Mason. However, the aftermath of power line easements has left residents with concerns.

Jennifer Lounsbery has lived in this Mason neighborhood for 22 years and has not had a complaint against her power company, until now.

"I have nothing against my power company, I love electricity just like the next guy," said Lounsbery.

The frustrations stem from a bigger effort in the area to remove trees that are crowding power lines in an easement, but neighbors here are also upset at what's being left behind.

"When they come through and scalp the tree's at my house, it's definitely going to drop my property value, people look at that. And everywhere they've went, they leave mulch...10 inches thick. They leave all these huge pieces of wood that people can't even move," said Lounsbery.

Jennifer Lounsbery

HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative is a privately-owned, nonprofit and member-owned electric company. Members of the co-op are required to provide a private utility easement on their properties.

"When we trim or remove trees and vegetation in our right-of-way, we strive to work with the property owner so that we can clear the easement in a way that ensures electric safety and reliability, while also attempting to fully respect the aesthetics of the member's property," said HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative CEO Chris O'Neil.

The company also said they try to stay clear of any fruit trees or ornamental vegetation, unless it's encroaching into the easement in a way that affects electric safety or reliability.

However, another resident, Nancy Donahue, says they cut down her honeysuckle bushes that did not obstruct the power lines.

"They didn't need to touch these bushes. In every instance we've tried to work with them, the CEO is constantly saying 'we have a 15 foot we can do 15 foot,' and then, when I talk to him again he says 'we can at 30 feet' laughs, and then, he says 'your property description we can do anything we want,'" said Donahue.

HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative hired Chopped Tree Services to clear the easements. All trees within 15 feet of the power lines are subject to be leveled or removed.

However, Lounsbery and other residents say some homeowners are exempt from that rule.

"These trees are within the 15 feet, but for some reason, they've [Chopped] let her decide what she's going to do with them. So now, they're going to scalp my entire side of the trees," said Lounsbery.

The pine trees lay on her neighbor's property. However, the side being cut is visible on her side of the property.

"We realize that the property, and the trees are owned by the member, and the co-op only enjoys access and maintenance rights in the private easement. Our only purpose in working in the easement is to ensure that we can provide safe and reliable electricity to our members," said O'Neil.

