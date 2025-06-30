MASON, Mich — Residents are finding creative ways to make extra money as the Fourth of July holiday approaches, from returning cans to pet sitting.

Michigan's can return rate has dropped to its lowest level since 1990, now at about 70 percent.

Local residents are using can returns as a way to supplement their income during inflationary times.

Pet sitting has emerged as another flexible option for earning extra cash without setting fixed rates.

For Elaine Ferris, returning cans and bottles for deposit is a lifelong habit that helps her budget stretch a little further.

WATCH: Lansing residents share creative side hustles for extra holiday cash

Creative ways to earn extra cash ahead of holiday weekend

"Generally, because it's something you don't always do; they pile up in the corner of the garage or the car," Ferris said.

Ferris explains that she learned this money-saving habit from her father while growing up.

"There's four kids, so we got used to going out to grandma and grandpa's and he'd stop out in the middle of the road. Back up a bit and sure enough he'd get out and there's a flattened beer can out there. He'd pick it up and put it in the truck," Ferris said.

With four children of her own now, Ferris maintains that every penny counts, especially in today's economy.

"Everything helps," Ferris said.

According to the State of Michigan, only about 70 percent of people return their cans today, marking the lowest return percentage since 1990.

"Anything that is going to help keep prices down is great," Ferris said.

Meanwhile, another Lansing resident, Annie Lambrecht, has found her own unique way to earn extra money: pet sitting.

"I go in and play with cats, feed them, and also do housecleaning," Lambrecht said.

Lambrecht has developed a flexible pricing approach that has helped her build a steady clientele.

"I leave it up to the people what they want to pay me. It's fine because it's such a joy taking care of cats!" Lambrecht said.

This supplemental income comes at a crucial time as inflation affects everyday purchases.

"Especially these days with the price of everything. I go to my brothers on the fourth and they want me to bring deviled eggs and you know the price of eggs is exorbitant," Lambrecht said.

These different approaches to earning extra cash highlight how local residents are adapting to financial pressures ahead of the holiday weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

