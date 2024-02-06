Controversy at City Council why a Mason K9 and his handler said goodbye

Monday the City of Mason discontinued their canine unit

Former K9 handler Hayden Wildfong resigned and turned in his K9 Tamarack

Watch to learn more about the decision to return K9 Tamarack and where she is now



Monday the City of Mason decided to discontinue their canine program, in light of recent events. Mason officer and K9 handler Hayden Wildfong resigned from the Mason Police Department January 22. He was under investigation for removing and leaving his gun belt unattended while working out at Mason High School.

"I admit I made a mistake and I apologize for it, this incident eventually me to be forced into resignation or terminated by the city manager," said Hayden Wildfong.

City employee's have permission to work out as the school, however the city and district said Wildfong violated numerous policies.

"There was a loaded weapon left unattended in the presence of students in our schools. I won't be the first to say that the negligence of City Manager Stuart and her insufficient policies have left this city on the brink of complete catastrophe its a fortunate case that the headlines of that we're reading in the media this week don't include dead children and teachers," said Mason resident and East Lansing teacher Katelyn Thomas.

The City of Mason said when Wildfong resigned the investigation ended and he was required to return his K9 dog Tamarack, because he signed a memorandum of understanding where Tamarack was listed as city property.

"Tam does not deserve this treatment for putting her life on the line for the community of mason and the Tri-County area. Tam has been my partner for the last three years we have spent every minute of every day together she is part of my family," said Wildfong.

Tamarack is currently being held at a boarding facility and, after a vote Monday -- it was decided that other law enforcement agencies will have to opportunity to add Tamarack to their force NAT POP and if she is not selected the city will put Tamarack up for adoption.

"The city has done I think the right thing here and is pursuing the right course I cannot support giving to the dog at this stage," said City of Mason Mayor Russel Whipple.

The decision to discontinue their canine program came as they no interest in the handler position from internal or external candidates.

