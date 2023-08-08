Community Mental Health Authority is taking mental-health services on the road

MASON, Mich. — Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties is working to make therapy more accessible to tri-county residents in rural areas.

They're taking mental-health help on the road with mobile crisis services. Residents in rural neighborhoods that may not have reliable transportation can use this option for counselors to provide services at home.

CMHA-CEI will send out one of their therapists, and if it's a match, they'll start confidential therapy sessions.

