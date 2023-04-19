Commercial Bank in Mason creates 5K to support Mason Public Schools

MASON, Mich. — Commercial Bank in Mason is running a 5K to help raise money for Mason Public Schools.

The 5K will take place on Saturday, May 5, and participants are free to run or walk at their own pace.

However, if the 3.2 mile trek is not your thing, you can sign the family up for a number of different events like the kids' 100-yard dash or the kids' one-mile run.

The 100-yard dash and one-mile run have a $15 entry fee, and the 5K's entry fee is $35, which also comes with a race T-shirt. Those prices will increase after May 1.

For those unable to attend, you can participate in the virtual 5K. Sign ups are available now via their website.

