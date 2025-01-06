City of Mason to elect Mayor at meeting Monday night

Will former Mayor Russell Whipple be re-elected?

Council makes the decision tonight at their meeting.

Video shows what the goals of Mason City Council are for the new year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

City Council is set to elect a new mayor at its first meeting of the year.

Monday night, the Mason City Council is set to meet to plan out goals for the new year and vote on who will be Mason's mayor.

That person could be Mayor Russ Whipple, who has been in that role for 8 years, or someone new.

Coming up at 10, I'll have an update on the decision and what Council's goals are for the year.

