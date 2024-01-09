Candlelight Vigil held in honor of burned biker bar in Onondaga

A candle light vigil was hosted in honor of the tavern Monday night,

Many neighbors many remembering it's welcoming environment and impact it had on this community

Watch to learn more about what the Onondaga Tavern meant to this tight-knit community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree, here in Onondaga, where dozens of neighbors have gathered to remember the Onondaga Tavern.

A candlelight vigil was hosted in honor of the tavern Monday night, with many neighbors remembering its welcoming environment and the impact it had on this community

"The night that it happened, I came by, and I just balled, I cried, you know I tried to keep it together. But, it was just, it wasn't the expensive wallpaper, it wasn't the building it was just the friends and the gatherings and just the love that everybody shared when we were together here," said one patron.

At the vigil, $3,263 dollars was raised for owner Chris Potter and friend Dallas, who lived in the apartments above the tavern.

The tavern caught fire Sunday, December 31st, and Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth deemed it "suspicious in nature"

Wriggelsworth says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Michigan State Police.

In Onondaga, I'm your neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree, Fox 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook