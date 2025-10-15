Building 21 opens new teen support center seven years after devastating fire

MASON, Mich — Building 21, a neighborhood center providing support to teens, has opened its new facility seven years after a fire destroyed their original building. The milestone represents the culmination of years of fundraising through donations and grants.

Seven years ago, a fire destroyed the original Building 21.

Local leaders and neighbors came to the grand opening of the brand new building Tuesday evening.

Executive Director Benjamin Schartow said he's ready for the next chapter while preserving pieces of the center's history, including a burnt sign from the original building.

Benjamin Schartow, executive director of Building 21, said the center began with a childhood vision that has grown into a space where students and teens can find hope and build character.

"I envisioned it from when I was 15 years old," Schartow said.

The new facility aims to continue the center's mission of empowering young people for their futures.

"This can be a place where they can be empowered to launch into the next phase of life," Schartow said.

Seven years ago, a fire engulfed their original building, forcing the organization to rebuild from the ground up. Schartow noted that the new building's opening coincides with the anniversary of that devastating fire.

"Today marks the seven-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed our building," Schartow said.

Grace Harr, who spent her teen years in the original Building 21, said her time at the center shaped who she is today. She emphasized how the center provided crucial support during her formative years.

"I didn't even know it at the time, but how important it was for my own development, for my own confidence going into young adulthood. How it provided me a space to cultivate healthy relationships," Harr said.

Standing inside the brand-new facility, Harr expressed hope that future generations of students and teens will benefit from the center's programs for years to come.

"We all had a place to belong, we all had a place where we knew we were cared about, loved, and supported," Harr said.

"I really hope that the community and students start seeing that this is a place they can call their second home," Schartow said.

