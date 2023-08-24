Brass in Action: How Mason High School's marching band is setting the tone for the football season

High school football is back, and the Mason Marching Band is ready to roll out and set the tone.

Drum Majors Morgan Carlson, Emma Wilkinson and Atticus Erb share their excitement and how they prepped for the season.

Watch to find out how the Mason High School marching band and football team are working together this season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Kids are going back to school, the days are getting shorter and high school football returns to the fields across our neighborhoods. Today, I'm at Mason High School to see how they marching band is getting ready for the big game!

Soon fans will fill the stands, the yard lines freshly painted and anticipation for the first kick off will loom.

All the while the marching band rolling out tunes to fuel the excitement.

"I think it's just super hype," drum major Atticus Erb said. "We're there for like a long time together, and we get ready for the game everybody's getting hype"

Here at Mason High School, drum majors come in threes, Morgan Carlson, Emma Wilkinson, and Atticus Erb

Students are hand picked by their director and voted into their roles by their peers, a big step and extra commitment for these high schoolers.

"One of our main roles is conducting, so we conduct all of the songs and then I guess just being a leader and being a role model in general, being a good teacher to the rest of the band," Carlson said.

And under these lights, they're being taught not to march to the beat of their own drum.

"We have a very strong football team, and that means we play the fight song a lot. We play the fight song every touchdown, so there's going to be a lot of fight songs maybe we should count them this season. So, yeah that Friday night experience with the team, the cheer team, the band, the community coming together its special," Beth said.

Because when one team succeeds, they all succeed.

"And we know our team is going to take us well into the play offs, so Ford Field? Go bulldogs," Beth said.

