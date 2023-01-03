Bottles and cans are helping Mason Girl Scouts reach their goals

MASON, Mich. — Mason Girl Scouts are collecting cans and bottles to raise money for community service projects. These efforts also known as Silver Award projects are funded and executed by the troop.

"We both love camp, and we both love archery. So we were like, oh we go this camp for a week every summer, at least a week, and we just have a whole bunch of fun, and it seems like a good way to give back to the camp," said Girl Scout April Scott.

For some, these projects hit closer to home like Keira Mahlich who is creating a closet for Girl Scouts in need.

"We had a house fire, and there was a Girl Scout event coming up, and she didn't have anything, and different Girl Scouts came together and got her uniform together basically, and she just wants to return the favor," said Troop Leader Tameeca Mahlich.

If you weren't able to drop off your cans and bottles, it is not too late. The troop leaders will even pick them up.

"If anybody that wants to reach out to us, they're more than welcome, and we'll schedule some more time to drive around and pick-up," said Troop Leader April Scott.

So far, the troop has raised nearly a fourth of their $2,000 goal.

If you want to donate funds or supplies, you can email troop30752@yahoo.com.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook