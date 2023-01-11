Botany plants lately? The Mason Sycamore Creek Garden Club shares the plant trends for 2023

MASON, Mich. — The Mason Sycamore Creek Garden Club welcomed Telly's Greenhouse owner, George Papadelis, for a presentation on what's new for 2023.

Papadelis has been working at Telly's Greenhouse in Troy since he was 11-years-old and worked there part time while earning a degree at the University of Michigan.

"I wanted to be a doctor, but instead of going to be a doctor, I took my first year out of college off and just did the business," said Papadelis.

He has been running and growing his greenhouse ever since.

"We go to seminars and conferences to learn about a lot of the new varieties, and there's this one really big thing that happens in California every year in late March early April, where we see a lot of this stuff. So, we go there to see all the new stuff, and sometimes they send us samples, so we can evaluate it the year before," said Papadelis.

But, it isn't just new genetic enhancements that make for a good garden. What your plants lay their roots in is just as important.

"Soil is really important, and then now a days, we've got fertilizers that doesn't necessarily have a lot of chemicals and stuff in it, so there's an organic alternatives to soils, pesticides and fertilizers," said Papadelis.

If you missed this month's presentation, have no fear, the Mason Sycamore Creek Garden Club hosts meetings the first Tuesday of every month at the Mason Historical Museum.

