Body found matching description of missing Mason Mom

According to police, Mason Mom Emily Allen, was last seen Sunday around noon.

Since Sunday, local law enforcement and neighbors have been searching for Emily.

Video shows strong police presence on E. Maple Street in Mason.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There's an update on the case of the missing mom, Emily Allen, here in Mason. Police say a body matching her description has been found. Foul play is not suspected. The chief says this is a shock to the entire community.

Neighbor Linda Schepis says though she didn’t know the Mason mom, she feels a wave of emotions.

"It’s so tragic, I could not believe that this was happening," said Schepis.

City Manager Deborah Stuart says Emily Allen went missing around noon on Sunday, and the search started that same day.

I spoke with Chris Allen, Emily’s ex-husband. He and Emily have two children together and still live in the same home. He told me that Emily took a walk on Sunday and never returned.

"It was only until my daughter said, ‘Hey dad, mom's not home, she’s still out getting fresh air.’"

The search continued on Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

Neighbors on Tuesday made their way around Mason in search of Emily.

"We launched more of a large resource. That included 15 other agencies. We probably had close to 200 citizens," said Deborah Stuart.

But then came what police say was the discovery of a body.

"We were able to confirm that it did match the description. We are still doing verification and cause of death, which will probably take another day or two," said Stuart.

Police tape is now blocking off part of East Maple Street, near Emily’s home.

Again, police do not suspect foul play.

Chief Shutes says anyone with information or home camera footage from Sunday around noon is asked to contact the Mason Police Department.

"We still have some work to do so we can do the best job that we can on this," said Shutes.

