Biggby brewed up something special for Detroit Lions fans

The Detroit Lions historic playoff run has come to a bitter sweet end

Michiganders and local franchises are still celebrating the Lions season despite their loss to the San Francisco 49ers

Watch to see how Biggby gave back to Lions fans after their loss on Sunday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Right now it looks like the taste of coffee might be the next best thing to the taste of victory. That's why Michigan based coffee company Biggby is celebrating all the Detroit Lions wins this season.

"Everyone was just so excited for what was going on with the lions for how far they've came through the season and it's the furthest they've been in a while and we just kind of want to be in the uproar," said Biggby Manager Jamie Anderson.

The Detroit Lions had a historic season with a bitter sweet ending.

"I think it was amazing. I think they had a phenomenal season. Even with this loss, they still made it that far," said Biggby customer Jaimie Upton.

Despite the loss Biggby had something brewing for fans they offered 50% off specialty drinks on Monday and commemorated the Lions playoff run with a new drink inspired by Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

"MCDC's signature drink was a "black eye" it was a 20 oz brewed coffee with two shots of espresso. We, I guess the fans loved it because we were super busy and we sold a ton of it," said Anderson.

Anderson has been a manager at Biggby for over 5 years and she says the best part of working for a Michigan based company is giving back to the people.

"The customers I think are the most excited," said Anderson.

Customers like Upton who are feeling the love in every sip.

"It's great that Biggby does this any franchise that still supports them. I think we all should," said Upton.

