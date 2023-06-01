Barb Byrum announces re-election campaign for fourth term as Ingham County Clerk

MASON, Mich. — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced Thursday that she will be running for a fourth term as Ingham County clerk in the 2024 election cycle.

“With Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin announcing to run for U.S. Senate, I received immediate encouragement to consider running for the 7th Congressional District in 2024,” said Byrum in a press statement. “ I have spoken with my family, friends, leaders in government, labor and other key parties, as this is a very important decision, and I owe it to myself and the voters to be sure I am prepared to throw myself fully into this campaign.”

The 7th Congressional District is made up of Ingham County, Livingston County, Clinton County, Shiawassee County and parts of Eaton County, Oakland County and Genesee County. Slotkin, who announced that she will be running for U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow's seat in 2024, has held the position since 2018.

“I have come to the decision that, while I know I would be an effective member of Congress, my passion is with elections and voter engagement. I believe the voters need me to remain here to stand up against the election misinformation and disinformation and ensure their access to the ballot box,” said Byrum. “I will therefore seek re-election to remain Ingham County clerk for a fourth term.”

Byrum is currently in her third term as Ingham County clerk. She has also served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives for House District 67 and has served as chair for the Democratic Caucus, chair of the Intergovernmental, Urban and Regional Affairs Committee and as the ranking Democrat of the Redistricting and Elections Committee.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with words of support and encouragement, and especially to my friends and family who have been with me on this journey,” said Byrum. “As always, if I may ever be of service to the voters of Ingham County and throughout Michigan, I encourage them to contact me. I am, and will continue to be, here to serve them.”

