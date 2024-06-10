AVOIDING THE SUMMER SLIDE: Local Library's Summer Program Keeps Reading Fun and Rewarding

Video shows a grandma with her granddaughter around the library playing games and drawing.

The Capital Area District Library is starting its summer reading challenge.

The program lasts til August 3rd and is open to all ages.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Kids are getting ready for camp, pool days, and fun. But one organization is giving kids an extra incentive to hit the books while they're on break. I'm your Leslie neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos here in Leslie where the local library starts their reading challenge of the summer.

"We look for books. This library has an excellent children's area."

Amelia spends each week with her grandma at the Capital Area District Library...

"I love her, and it's fun to spend time with her."

Amelia and her grandma find themselves playing games, drawing treasure maps, and picking out her favorite book...

"Junie B."

Amelia is one of many kids from our neighborhoods engaging in reading throughout the summertime.

"The summer reading challenge is where adults, kids, babies, toddlers, or however old you are, can come in and sign up and read all summer long to earn points and prizes."

Thanks to the library's summer reading program, kids won't face the summer slide...

"Kids often will regress in their skills over the summer because they're not engaging. The summer reading challenge allows them to engage by keeping up their reading skills and prevent that summer slide."

Jeff Antaya, the head librarian, says the program presents kids with an incentive if they finish the challenge, encouraging them to read.

"We have all sorts of prizes. We have gift card drawings, and we have treasure chests for the kids."

The summer reading program will go until August 3rd and is open to all ages. In Leslie, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

