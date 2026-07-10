MASON, Mich — The Capital Area District Library could lose its Aurelius Branch after the township sent a 90-day termination letter telling the library to accept a cost-sharing proposal or face closure.

WATCH BELOW: Aurelius library branch could close after township sends 90-day termination letter

Aurelius library branch could close after township sends 90-day termination letter

CADL Executive Director Jenny Marr said the library first learned the township was looking to increase its portion of bills in late January or early February, prompting the two sides to begin negotiations.

After the township submitted a proposal, Marr said CADL formed a committee to work toward a mutual agreement.

"Suddenly, in June we got a 90-day termination letter saying accept the proposal or they are going to close the branch," Marr said. "So, we're taking that very seriously."

Marr said the township will have the opportunity to discuss CADL's counteroffer at the Board of Trustees meeting next Tuesday.

"I think they really need to think about it and listen to their residents because this isn't a decision that should be made lightly," she said.

On Thursday, the Aurelius Township clerk said the township board recognized that CADL's annual rate adjustments had not been applied for several years.

"Clearly, all costs have went up, and to account for their portion of the pricing increases we brought those proposed changes to them first in March," the clerk said in a statement. "We have not heard anything from anyone from CADL since March 26th, 2026."

Zamia Tatum, a mother of four who regularly brings her children to the library, said the library provides services and programs not available elsewhere.

"You can wind down the children, can play, and you can get your peace and solitude," Tatum said.

Tatum said losing a branch would mean losing a part of the community and would leave taxpayers without services they are paying for.

"To strip that away is kind of like creating chaos," she said.

The Aurelius Branch has operated for 90 years.

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