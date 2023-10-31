Attention Trick or Treaters: Roads will be closed in downtown Leslie

MASON, Mich. — It's Halloween, and you know what that means....spooky costumes and LOTS of candy. And if you're heading out to Leslie for trick or treat here's some things you're going to want to know!

Trick or treat on the Street starts at 5:30 and it will spirit its way until 7:30 pm.

Festivities will also take place downtown Leslie; Boss Cider will have live outdoor music and of course the classic trunk or treat.

Because of the fun in the social district there will be some street closures: Bellevue Street between Sherman Street and Commercial Drive will not be accessible from 4:30 to 8pm.

