Are rising costs canceling your summer trip? Check out these day trip options in our neighborhoods

Summer is just around the corner, but with costs rising, some people are choosing to stay put rather than take a trip.

Michigan and our neighborhoods have plenty of attractions that can help make for cost-friendly day trips this summer.

Video shows thoughts from neighbors in Mason, as well as a few local attractions.



Summer is just around the corner, but with costs rising, some people are choosing to stay put rather than take a trip. I asked neighbors for their experience, and learned what options there are for day trips here in mid-Michigan.

"I just think right now there's so much uncertainty with the economy," Carole Colburn said.

Carole Colburn says that's one of the reasons she's not traveling this summer.

"I think people are just trying to put food on the table," Colburn said.

And according to a survey from Bankrate, others would agree. About 25% of people in the survey say they're not taking a vacation this summer, and of those, 65% say cost was the deciding factor.

"There's not a lot of discretionary funds, or disposable funds, to do anything like that," Colburn said.

But, some have noted a solution. Around 10% of people in the survey say they're planning a "staycation", meaning traveling to local attractions just for the day. Neighbors in Mason tell me Michigan has plenty of options, like Mackinac Island and Frankenmuth.

But those can be a little far. What about in our neighborhoods?

Starting in the Lansing Area, the Michigan History Center, Impression 5, and the Potter Park Zoo are just a few of the options.

In my neighborhood at MSU, you could grab some ice cream at the MSU Dairy Store and take a walk through the 4-H Children's Garden.

Down in the southern part of our neighborhoods, Jackson Neighborhood Reporter Olivia Pageau recommended renting a paddleboard or kayak and enjoying one of the many lakes in the area.

Colburn says a day trip in Michigan can be a cost-friendly way to have some fun this summer.

"There's just so much to do here," she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook