Another park is under controversy in Mason; Neighbors and local officials say why

Mason Mayor Whipple shares plans and what neighbors can expect in the next couple of weeks.

Next week there will be a public hearing to discuss the controversy further on Tuesday the 27th.

Video shows neighbors at Bond Park saying nothing should change and the city should keep it the way it is.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Another park is under controversy in Mason.

"There is a proposal to maybe someday sell off some of the park," said Mason Mayor Russ Whipple.

As part of Mason City Council's 2023 Master Plan,

"It would not just happen; it is something that would be vetted and reviewed."

Mayor Russ Whipple says plans for Bond Park are a few years away, but kids in our neighborhoods are already concerned.

"I really don't want them to get rid of the baseball diamond because we're always up there," said one high school student in Mason.

According to the proposed plan, some of the park could be sold to develop housing on eight parcels of land. Whipple says the plan also includes repurposing the baseball field.

"I think that's a waste. I think this area is a lot better how it is than adding housing."

Though plans include keeping the skate park, they also include changes.

"Greenspace, and a playground, and a pavilion and a nicer bathroom, and other amenities," said Whipple.

But there could be a speed bump. According to Whipple, the City Council does not have the right to sell off park property if it is included in the Master Plan.

"When any other city property could be sold just by the City Council's decision," Whipple said.

So, the Council is planning to vote on an amendment to remove the parks from the Master Plan and leave the decision up to the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is hosting an open house and public hearing next week.

"We're doing that to enable the city to have more flexibility in the management of land that makes up the parks."

Local officials will be in attendance, and neighbors are encouraged to ask questions.

"I'll be there to speak up."

Whipple says an open house will take place at 4:30 PM and the hearing will be Tuesday the 27th at 6:30 PM in City Hall.

