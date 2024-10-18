Annual Witches on the Town in Mason brings thousands to our neighborhoods

Mason Chamber of Commerce has thrown 'Witches on the Town' the last seven years.

Local leaders say people come from across the country.

Video shows how one event can impact small businesses in our neighborhoods.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Every October, Mason hosts Witches on the Town, where people from across the country come into our neighborhoods for a day of Halloween fun. Local business owners tell me what this day means for their annual revenue.

At Kean's in downtown Mason, owner Teresa Wren says business is normally steady in her store.

"A normal day on the weekends we get families and good foot traffic," said Wren.

But on Saturday, she expects to see a major boost.

"We add on to our staff. We have about eleven people working. There's a lot of people that come in."

People from across the country make their way to downtown Mason for the annual Witches on the Town event.

"It was created for our businesses," said Amy Leforge.

The Executive Director of the Mason Chamber of Commerce says the event takes months of preparation and brings in thousands of people.

"They come in specifically for this event."

Which is why she says it is crucial for the businesses in our neighborhoods.

"It's a fabulous revenue day, it was one of the top ten days of the year, at least it was last year," said Debbie Shattuck.

Maple Street Mall owner Debbie Shattuck says the busy day is one of her favorites of the year...

"Just the excitement of the day, it's like a holiday."

For Wren, she says it's meeting new faces along the way.

"When I get people in who have never been here, and they are in awe because it's so big and there's so much to see. I love to talk about where they're from, how they heard about the store, and everything that we do."

You can find information on how to participate in Witches on the Town on the Mason Chamber of Commerce website below.

https://business.masonchamber.org/events

